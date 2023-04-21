Baltimore RNLI provides a medical evacuation for child on Sherkin

BALTIMORE RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation yesterday evening (Thursday) from Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.20pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a child living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 8.25pm and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat. The lifeboat departed Sherkin Island and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 8.40pm. The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE ambulance crew.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat – coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Emma Lupton, Don O’Donovan and Emma Geary. Conditions in the harbour during the call out were choppy with a south easterly force 4-5 wind.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’