Baltimore lifeboat called to Cape Clear after child injured

Baltimore's lifeboat crew evacuated an injured child from Cape Clear on Wednesday evening (September 30).

Baltimore RNLI carried out a medical evacuation after the child was injured in a fall.

The volunteer crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 5.20pm following a request from the Irish Coast Guard.

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They reached North Harbour at 5.40pm, where the child was handed over by the island nurse to a volunteer of the casualty care crew and transferred aboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat returned to Baltimore at 6.05pm.

On board were Coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Jerry Smith with crew members Micheal Cottrell, Ollie O’Mahony, Stuart Musgrave and Brian McSweeney.

Conditions were breezy, with south-westerly force five winds and a 1.5-metre swell.

Speaking after the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat's press officer, said: “This was a very fast shout for our lifeboat crew with less than an hour from pagers going off to the lifeboat returning from the call.

“Please remember, should you get into difficulty or have a medical emergency at sea or on an island, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”