Baltimore gets Union Hall and Castletownshend bus link-up

FROM next week, Transport for Ireland’s Local Link service will provide a new bus between Baltimore and Castletownshend/Union Hall.

Beginning on December 16th, Route 266 will operate eight return services daily from Monday to Saturday, with seven services operating on Sunday.

Following the implementation of the new 266 bus service, the Bus Eireann 237 bus service will no longer operate between Baltimore and Skibbereen.

The service will improve transport availability, particularly during evening and peak-times hours of travel and enhance connectivity to key destinations including Baltimore pier, Skibbereen Care Centre, Skibbereen Cathedral and Castletownshend’s Main Street.

It will also provide improved links to the villages and areas of Baltimore, Old Court, Skibbereen, Derryleigh Bridge, Union Hall and Abbeystrewry.

TFI Local Link manager David O’Brien said the service will provide people living along the route with access to services and onward connections on a daily basis. ‘It will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these

areas.

People can now access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments, banks, access to and from the islands, etc, along with onward bus connections,’ he said.

The new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, the public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.