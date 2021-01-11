Baltimore boat sinks off Duncannon Coast

A boat owned by a West Cork skipper sank off the Duncannon Coast in County Wexford at midday on Monday but the lives of all four crew were spared.
The Aztec, which fishes out of Baltimore, had been paired with another boat fishing alongside it when it took water and sank.
Dunmore East lifeboat was launched at midday but the four fishermen were safely onboard the other vessel.
