Ballydehob writer Leeanne O’Donnell is on a mission to inspire others

CORK County Council’s new writer in residence is hoping to help provide a spark of inspiration to help writers in the community to bring out their inner gold.

Leeanne O’Donnell will work with libraries in Castletownbere, Macroom, Schull, Charleville, and Fermoy as part of her year-long residency and will look to inspire the creativity of readers and writers around the county.

She is working on an exciting programme of engagement with writers’ groups, community groups and young people, as well as podcasting.

Leeanne lives in Ballydehob with her partner Iseult and their teenage children Loveday and Robin.

Leeanne is already well known as a writer, documentary maker, and podcaster.

Her podcast Into the Mythic delves into old Irish stories, myths, and fairytales, and this connection to the past, and to the otherworld, is something she has further expanded upon.

Inspired by her home in the foothills of Mount Gabriel, a place of magic and wonder, Leeanne released her debut novel last year, Sparks Of Bright Matter, which has been widely acclaimed, and comes out in paperback later this month.

‘It ties in London and West Cork in the 18th century,’ said Leeanne.

It is a tale of alchemy and paganism, of magic and mystery, set in Georgian era London.

Its protagonist is ‘the last alchemist’ Peter Woulfe, based on a real character who hailed from Co Clare, but who was reimagined by Leeanne in West Cork, inspired by the landscape around her West Cork home.

Writing her novel was a journey for Leeanne and she hopes that she can bring local writers in West Cork libraries on a journey of their own as they turn their own creativity into a little bit of gold.

‘The role is to support writers in the community through the libraries. I hope I can give people the support and encouragement they might need,’ she said.

The role will be based around the five libraries and readers, and Leeanne hopes to help remind people in West Cork that the library is a part of their community.

‘I’ll be on the road a lot. The libraries and the writers groups do amazing work and I will be guided by the libraries.

I want to get the message out there that the library is open for everybody.

I hope I can get diverse members of the community involved in their library, and remind people that the library is there for them,’ said Leeanne.

Even before she began her role as writer in residence, Leeanne has already worked within the West Cork community when she worked on a project of audio Recovery Stories, where people made stories through music about their experiences, made with groups at Skibbereen’s 49 North Street and made available online and as CDs in the county libraries with support from The Wellbeing Network.

And later this year, in her role as writer in residence, she will be bringing members of writers’ groups in the libraries to read their work in public at the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry.

Leanne will work with communities to improve access to literature and creative writing. County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll says the Council’s library and arts service is relishing Leeanne’s residency and the ‘great enthusiasm, ideas, and energy’ she will bring to the role.

And Leeanne is confident she can bring out the best in the county.

‘Cork abounds with creativity at every turn and the wonderful county libraries are a sanctuary of culture and inspiration for all who enter,’ she said.

‘Reading, writing and sharing stories are an essential part of our culture and we are all enriched when we take part in this cycle of creativity and connection,’ said Leeanne.

The residency is managed by Cork County Council Library and Arts Service and is supported by The Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and Creative Ireland.

• Sparks of Bright Matter is out on paperback on February 27th.