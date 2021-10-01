Ballydehob duo release ‘Mouldy’ new single

TWO Ballydehob-based friends have released their new single and have also launched a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of their debut album.

Les SalAmandas, an original singer song-writing act, comprises Julie O’Sullivan (Ballydehob) and Colyne Laverriere (originally from France).

The pair are currently recording their debut album, which will be co-produced by award-winning Canadian producer Daniel Ledwell. Following their successful debut single Now is The Time, they have just shared Mouldy – the second single from this much-anticipated collection of songs, which has a lively pop vibe going on.

Julie said: ‘Who doesn’t need a tune to bop to? While this song has a very fun feel to it, the message it portrays is one of heartbreak.

‘In our new song we’ve tried to merge the exciting feeling of a new relationship with the heartache of it slowly meeting the end of its life. In these moments it’s important to remember you will survive.’

Colyne added: ‘Who never felt the excitement of a new relationship? The rush, the butterflies, the honeymoon phase, as they call it. When every minute spent with your person is special and magic. Well sometimes you just realise that it was not meant to be, and what once was fresh and pretty turns into ugliness and mould.’

Julie and Colyne met in late 2018 when they were working in a café in Ballydehob and made their live debut at Levis Corner House as part of ‘Secret Song Festival’ in 2019. They spent the last 18 months writing their own material together and collaborating with local and national musicians.

This includes being invited to perform on the acclaimed Irish folk singer Ger Wolfe’s new album The Morning Star, as well as performing at Ger’s live album launch in February 2020.

In October 2020, they were invited to perform a livestream gig through Mick Flannery’s social media pages, the award-winning, double platinum-selling artist, and garnered over 10,000 views of their performance in 24 hours.

They were one of four Irish artists invited to perform a set at ‘Folk Alliance International’ a prestigious global music conference, last February as part of The Starhouse Collective showcase.

Julie and Colyne have also just launched a Fundit campaign to create their debut album.

‘Something clicked for us the day we wrote that first song and since then we have kept on writing and playing music together.

‘We have now come to the point where we have an album’s worth of original songs that we’re extemely proud of.’

They are asking people to donate to the production costs, mixing, mastering, artwork and engineering costs.

For more information, or to donate, visit fundit.ie.