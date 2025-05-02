Ballydehob is all jazzed up

FESTIVAL season is upon West Cork once again, with preparations well underway at the region’s many organising committees ahead of another summer full of events.

One such festival getting itself ready is the Ballydehob Jazz Festival, taking place during the May bank holiday weekend, which launched its full programme this week.

One of the highlights includes a cross-channel collaboration of musicians from West Cork and the UK, including Ballydehob’s own Molly O’Mahony, who will perform as part of the award-winning Benji Bower’s work Terra Coda.

A number of international musicians will be making their way to West Cork as well, including France’s Canibal Dandies and Belgium’s Blue.

The free walking trail will feature over 50 performances across four days and nights, including hip hop percussionist Alex Gough from Cork, alongside an electric line-up.

Organisers are excited for what they dub ‘best, biggest, small jazz festival in the world’.

‘We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to Ballydehob,’ said festival director Joseph O’Leary.

‘With everything going on globally — the cruelty, oppression, and negativity we see daily — it feels more important than ever to gather, celebrate, and share joy. This festival is about freedom of expression, community, and making magic together.’

One of the big draws each year is the festival’s colourful ‘jazz funeral’ parade, which will take place on Sunday, May 4th.

This year also sees an environmental step forward with the introduction of reusable eco-cups across many venues.

Teaming up with the Ballydehob Puppet Company, the surreal parade culminates the weekend with community-crafted puppets and performers.

Run almost entirely by a team of volunteers, the Ballydehob Jazz Festival takes place across the village from May 2nd-5th.

More information on ballydehobjazzfestival.org