Ballinspittle Lotto win of €33,181

One lucky West Cork person scooped €33,181 after matching 5 tickets from last Saturday night's Lotto draw, with the winning ticket sold in Hegarty's Centra in Ballinspittle.

They were one of 24 Lotto players from 13 counties who won similar amounts after matching five numbers in the draw which is still at €19,060,800.

There were three other Cork winners of €33,181 with two sold in Cork city and the other winner sold online.

The winning numbers from Saturday 8th January were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw (8th January 2022) saw 24 players across the country enjoy a boosted prize fund at the Match 5 prize tier. As the Lotto jackpot remains capped, this means that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot are instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category in Saturday’s draw, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The National Lottery have urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 24 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

This Wednesday, Lotto players across Ireland will have another chance to play for the highest jackpot ever seen in the history of the game after there was no overall winner of the incredible €19,060,800 on offer in the weekend draw.