Ballineen’s Bill living his best life after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gig

A BALLINEEN songwriter and musician said he was delighted to have featured on a recorded song used during a dance routine for the US smash show ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Bill Maybury – who is now based in London and who has written songs for singers like Ryan Mack and Cian Ducrot – played the piano and sang backing vocals on the song Live Your Life by Cork singer Lenii.

The song was written by the late Broadway star and actor Nick Cordero – who died from Covid last year. His wife and TV personality Amanda Kloots chose to dance to Lenii’s version of her late husband’s song on the semi-final of the popular reality show in what was an emotional and powerful performance.

‘It was such a honour to record a version of Nick’s song and we sang that version for Amanda when Nick was in the ICU fighting for his life with Covid-19,’ Bill told The Southern Star.

‘Fast forward a year later and Amanda chose our version to dance to. We were thrilled with the news and more importantly it got Amanda to the final. She smashed it and it was a beautiful dance and I was delighted to have played piano and sing backing vocals on the track. Amanda always said Nick would have loved to hear a female voice on his song and I think he would have loved Lenii’s version.’

Meanwhile, Bill is keeping very busy in London and said he is in different studios every day and was even in the much feted RAK studios last week, where the likes of Adele and David Bowie have recorded.

‘It’s all going great and I’ve also written songs for Kenzie and Fia Moon since I last appeared in The Southern Star! Kenzie is doing great things in the US and Fia is doing very well in Ireland.’