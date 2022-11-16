Ballineen songwriter signs deal with Sony

A BALLINEEN songwriter is on cloud nine after signing his first publishing deal with a leading UK company.

London-based Bill Maybury signed a deal in a joint venture between Sony Music Publishing UK and Songhouse Music in recent weeks and he quipped that ‘writing music is now officially my job.’

Having previously learned the trade in LA while interning for Crush Music, Bill has written songs for numerous singers including Cian Ducrot, Ryan Mack, Kenzie, Fia Moon as well as writing Ewan Mainwood’s latest song Waiting for You. Speaking to The Southern Star, Bill said he is delighted to be now working with Phil Plested and his new publishing company, Songhouse Music.

‘He’s a massive songwriter over here and he currently has written three songs in the UK Top 10 including Lewis Capaldi’s Forget Me, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) and Mimi Webbs’ Ghost of You,’ said Bill. ‘He’s such a talented songwriter and I’m the first signing to his new publishing company which is exciting. It’s a joint venture with Sony Music Publishing so I have a team there too.’

Bill said all his hard work in recent years and his relocating to London has paid off and he is looking forward to his new exciting venture, as well as writing some cracking pop songs also.

‘I want to thank my manager Matt Johnson for keeping me sane the last year and grafting with me and Stephen Luckman for getting it all across the line and making it all make sense to me. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the amazing artists, writers and producers who trust me enough to write songs with them every day.’