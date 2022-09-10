News

Ball run fundraiser success

September 10th, 2022 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Eager spectators watching the ball run fundraiser in aid of Rosscarbery playground.

A COMMITTEE raising funds for Rosscarbery Playground recently hosted a fundraising ball run event.

People bought a ball and each ball was numbered and corresponded to a name.

The first ball down the hill won the prize, which was a two-night stay for six people in the Celtic Cottages with a meal kit from the Celtic Ross upon arrival.

The Celtic Ross also sponsored breakfast, dinner and use of the leisure centre during the winner’s stay.

The winner of the wonderful prize was Eileen Twohig.

Rosscarbery Playground committee is still continuing to raise much-needed funds for the playground and anyone who wishes to donate can visit their GoFundMe page.

***

