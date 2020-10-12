News

Bailey extradition bid fails for a third time

October 12th, 2020 3:14 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Ian Bailey in Bantry earlier this year. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

FRENCH authorities’ attempt to have murder suspect Ian Bailey extradited from Ireland has failed, for the third time.

In the High Court in Dublin today, the latest attempt was once more rejected.

Schull-based Bailey was convicted, in his absence, by a French court, of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 2019.

He denies the murder.

Ms Toscan du Plantier's body was found outside her holiday home at Toormore in December 1996.

Mr Bailey was never charged with the murder in Ireland, despite a lengthy investigation by the gardaí.

