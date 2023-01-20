Ian Bailey's appeal against drug driving case adjourned for legal argument

An appeal by Ian Bailey, formerly of The Prairie in Schull, of a district court conviction for drug driving was adjourned at Bantry Circuit Court this morning.

The case was put back to a special circuit court sitting that will be held in Skibbereen on Monday March 6th.

Five members of the gardaí were called to give evidence this morning over a period of about two hours.

Lengthy legal arguments pertaining to a number of aspects of the case were presented by Mr Bailey’s legal team, but these were robustly challenged by the state solicitor Jerry Healy.

Written legal submissions were also presented to Judge Helen Boyle who will require time to consider them in detail.

