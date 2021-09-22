Bail refused for man accused of defacing new Clonakilty mural

BAIL was refused in the case of a 26-year-old charged with 11 counts of defacing property with graffiti in Clonakilty, including the new Michael Collins mural.

When bail was refused, Margaret Collins, solicitor acting for Marlon Corrigan of Tawnies, Clonakilty, asked Judge James McNulty at Skibbereen District Court to make an order ensuring that her client would be medically assessed.

Detective Gda Anthony Lyons opposed bail for Corrigan, who is charged with causing an estimated €8,550 worth of damage to buildings and walls between August 31st and September 13th last, on the basis of the seriousness of the offences.

He also pointed out that the accused, by his own admission, is not taking his prescribed medication and his offences seem to be ‘spiralling out of control.’

In addition to the newly unveiled Michael Collins mural – which has been valued at €4,900 and was obliterated by his ‘tag’ the ‘Co2K’ sign – graffiti damage was also done to the Clonakilty Technical School, a Montessori school, Centra, an abattoir wall, Clona Dairies, an undertakers, the Clonakilty Hotel, Molly’s Wine Bar, a Council wall, and a property in Tawnies Crescent.

Judge McNulty recommended that the accused be seen ‘as soon as possible’ by the prison doctor.

He also indicated that a psychiatric assessment will be necessary in this case.

The case was adjourned to be heard at Clonakilty District Court on September 21st.