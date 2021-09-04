News

BACK TO SCHOOL

September 4th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Shane Murphy, Saoirse Harrington and Sean O’Regan on their first day at Barryroe National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

First day at Barryroe National School for Odhrán McCarthy, Cara Sexton and John O’Donovan-Fleming. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Junior Infants James Hayes, John O'Sullivan and Jamie O'Donovan first day in school at St. Patricks Boys National School, Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Tom and Clare Dickson bringing Casey to his first day at school at Scoil an Chroí Naofa Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography)

Scoil an Chroí Naofa Castletownbere returning to school Finán Brown gives the thumbs up for his first day at school. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography)

Scoil an Chroí Naofa Castletownbere returning to school Jerry O Shea the school caretaker getting ready for the first day of school. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography)

Six next door neighbours from Ard Chleire, Schul, all starting First Year in Schull Community College. From left: Caitlin O'Reilly, Ben Gibson, Mattias Cogan, Dylan O'Driscoll, Cliona Hurley and Olivia O'Driscoll. (Photo: Caroline Cronin)

Scoil an Chroí Naofa Castletownbere returning to school principal Dierdre Lehane with her son Killian who starts school this year. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography)

Junior Infants at Togher NS in Dunmanway: Erik Franzen, Mia Parry, Orlaith O’Farrell and Teja Baravykaite.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.