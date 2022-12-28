BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Clonakilty chess club annual dinner function, held in December 1970. If you recognise anyone you know email [email protected] (Photo: Bluett Photography Archive)
READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]
Property
Dec, 2022
HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Contemporary and roomy Kinsale five-bed for €950,000
Read more
View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to
www.irishnewsarchive.com