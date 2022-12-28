BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Clonakilty chess club annual dinner function, held in December 1970. If you recognise anyone you know email [email protected] (Photo: Bluett Photography Archive)

