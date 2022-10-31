BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Skibbereen footballers and club officials in the town park at a West Cork championship. Back: Willie O’Shea, Tim Sullivan, Paddy Hurley, D McCarthy, P Minehane, Paddy O’ Regan, John Coffey, W Sweetnam, PJ Cullinane (chair). Centre: D O’Sullivan, G Goulding, Neily Donovan (capt), Tom O’Connell (vice capt), P Sullivan. Front: Jim Goulding, J Burke, Jack Sullivan, Tom Cottom. Inset: Tim O’Regan. (Photo: Reddy O’Regan)

