BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Ahead of their centenary in 2025, Barryroe Co-Op are seeking information on this particular photo that was taken in the Courtmacsherry Hotel in 1954 at the launch of an agricultural advisory service. Former Southern Star correspondent John Sexton has provided information on the service where Galwegian Michael Coppinger was appointed as the first agricultural advisor within Barryroe Co-Operative. Mr Copppinger is pictured to the extreme left of the back row. The next four people are unknown while the final two gentlemen are Michael Holland and Jim Moloney. Front row (left to right): Unknown, Fr Young, PP Barryroe, Con O’Regan, Co-Op chairman, Maurice Collins Co-Op mamager and unknown. The photo is courtesy of Sean Whelton, grandson of Con O’Regan, chairman Barryroe Co-Op. Any person that can help to identify the unknown gentlemen, please contact John O’Brien on 087 2363530, who will also accept any other interesting photographs from the early years of Barryroe Co-Op.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to

www.irishnewsarchive.com