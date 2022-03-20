News

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

March 20th, 2022 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Ballinascarthy ICA outing to Lismore in late 1950s. Front row: Vera McCarthy (Lane), Peggie Murphy, May Bennett, Philly Meade, Peggy Harte, Nora Baby Nyhan, Maureen Crowley (Letter), Myra Harte (Carrig) and Carmel Harte (Clonakilty). Second row: May Holland, Marjorie Bennett (Knockea), Elma Kingston (Jennings), Mary O’Sullivan (Clogagh), Nora Barrett, Kitty MacSweeney (nee O’Brien Clonbuig), Norrie Harte. Third row: Mary O’Brien (Laws Cross). Mrs Eedy, Mary Kingston (Grancore and Tralee), Patricia Nyhan, Ussy Kingston, Philly Ryan and Nellie Murphy (Carrig). Fourth row: Peggy Ryan, Nellie Brickley, Alice Jennings, Ellen Meade, Ela Manning (partly hidden), Kathleen Coughlan, Donie Lane (bus driver), Kathleen Dineen, Nell O’Flynn and Kitty O’Leary.

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star

and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to

www.irishnewsarchive.com

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.