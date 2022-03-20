BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Ballinascarthy ICA outing to Lismore in late 1950s. Front row: Vera McCarthy (Lane), Peggie Murphy, May Bennett, Philly Meade, Peggy Harte, Nora Baby Nyhan, Maureen Crowley (Letter), Myra Harte (Carrig) and Carmel Harte (Clonakilty). Second row: May Holland, Marjorie Bennett (Knockea), Elma Kingston (Jennings), Mary O’Sullivan (Clogagh), Nora Barrett, Kitty MacSweeney (nee O’Brien Clonbuig), Norrie Harte. Third row: Mary O’Brien (Laws Cross). Mrs Eedy, Mary Kingston (Grancore and Tralee), Patricia Nyhan, Ussy Kingston, Philly Ryan and Nellie Murphy (Carrig). Fourth row: Peggy Ryan, Nellie Brickley, Alice Jennings, Ellen Meade, Ela Manning (partly hidden), Kathleen Coughlan, Donie Lane (bus driver), Kathleen Dineen, Nell O’Flynn and Kitty O’Leary.

