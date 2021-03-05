– BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

One of the classes at St Patrick’s Boys’ National School, Skibbereen, pictured during the 1943/’44 academic year – back row from left – James Wall, Sammy Fahey, M O’Mahony, Billy Ward, D McCarthy, B Hegarty, J Hegarty, E McDonnell, D Murphy. Middle row: L Brien, J McCarthy, D Bohane, Billy O’Brien, J Healy, J Harte, J Dowse, S Ryan, F O’Donoghue. Front row: G Hegarty, J O’Donovan, D O’Connell, P Cronin, Pat Connolly, S Fitzgerald.
