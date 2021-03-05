News

– BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

March 5th, 2021 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

One of the classes at St Patrick’s Boys’ National School, Skibbereen, pictured during the 1943/’44 academic year – back row from left – James Wall, Sammy Fahey, M O’Mahony, Billy Ward, D McCarthy, B Hegarty, J Hegarty, E McDonnell, D Murphy. Middle row: L Brien, J McCarthy, D Bohane, Billy O’Brien, J Healy, J Harte, J Dowse, S Ryan, F O’Donoghue. Front row: G Hegarty, J O’Donovan, D O’Connell, P Cronin, Pat Connolly, S Fitzgerald.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by visiting irishnewsarchive.com

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.