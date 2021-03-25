BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

The poster for the Berehaven Youth Club pantomime, ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ in 1977 in Castletownbere; Dympna O’Sullivan (née Downey) of Blackrock Terrace, who also wrote the script, in the title role, and John Murphy of Murphy’s Restaurant as the big bad wolf. With thanks to Maureen O’Sullivan-Greene.

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]