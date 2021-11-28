READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to:
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms
November 28th, 2021 7:10 AM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
Recommended
CORK PREMIER SFC FINAL PREVIEW: ‘Clon might make this a closer game than people think’
Farming & Fisheries
9 hours ago
Farmers are ready to take further action
Wildlife
11 hours ago