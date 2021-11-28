News BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms November 28th, 2021 7:10 AM By Southern Star Team

With Clonakilty Senior Footballers qualifying for the County Final, this week’s picture is a timely one: Ned Harrington, Mick Fehilly RIP, Jerry Calnan, Sonny Calnan, Jerry Keane RIP and Finbarr Kingston RIP after getting the train to Cork in 1958, to the grounds where Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now located, to support the Clonakilty Senior Footballers.