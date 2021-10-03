BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

News

Bill Keate from Rosscarbery wrote to say that in 1951/52 he came to Ireland on a camping trip with his parents. They stopped near Clonakilty and then outside Glengarriff on a small farm, the seaward side of the road, where they stayed for 10 days due to the weather. The local O’Regan family offered them their hay barn for shelter and on the Sunday they were invited into the house for tea. They had a wonderful holiday which has stayed with Bill all these years but he lost touch with the family. The enlarged photograph shows father Dan, Paddy, (the same age as Bill) Mrs O’Regan, her daughter Aileen, Bill’s mother, father and aunt. The small photo shows Paddy and his dog Shep. ‘There was an older son Dan who I think went to America,’ says Bill, who would love to locate any members of the family. Many years later Bill moved to Rosscarbery, where he now lives at Burgatia. He would love to trace the O’Regan family and can be contacted at [email protected] or via [email protected]

