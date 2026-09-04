BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Mrs Gretta Sexton took part in the Fancy Dress at Timoleague Festival; Taking part in the fancy dress at Timoleage Festival were, from left to right Dane, Joe McCarthy and Sean Burke from Ballinascarthy.If you know the year of these photos or have anymore of the festval please get in touch!

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