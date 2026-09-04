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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 4th, 2026 8:25 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Mrs Gretta Sexton took part in the Fancy Dress at Timoleague Festival; Taking part in the fancy dress at Timoleage Festival were, from left to right Dane, Joe McCarthy and Sean Burke from Ballinascarthy.If you know the year of these photos or have anymore of the festval  please get in touch!

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Mrs Gretta Sexton took part in the Fancy Dress at Timoleague Festival; Taking part in the fancy dress at Timoleage Festival were, from left to right Dane, Joe McCarthy and Sean Burke from Ballinascarthy.If you know the year of these photos or have anymore of the festval  please get in touch!

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com

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