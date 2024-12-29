Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

December 29th, 2024 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
2006 This week's photograph dates back 18 years, and was taken on Castle Street in Dunmanway. It shows Liam Murphy bringing his children Liam Fionn Murphy and Roisin Murphy to Dunmanway by donkey and cart. The photograph was sent in by Liam Fionn.

Share this article

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: 

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to 

www.irishnewsarchive.com

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended