BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 11th, 2023 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's picture dates back to 1965, and it shows a staff social function organised by Skibbereen Town Council. The function was held in the old Inchydoney Hotel, and was taken by the late Tony Bluett. It is part of the Bluett Photography Archive. (Photo courtesy of Tom Bluett).

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: 

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to 

www.irishnewsarchive.com

