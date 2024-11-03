BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

1994 was an historic year for Kilmacabea GAA club when they won the County Junior ‘B’ final against Lough Rovers and moved up to the Junior ‘A’ grade.

In the West Cork Junior ‘B’ final that year they defeated Diarmuid O Mathunas.

This year, 30 years later, they face Diarmuid O Mathunas again in the West Cork Junior A final.

Photographed above are the 1994 Kilmacabea team after the West Cork final. Back, from left, Michael Crowley, Aidan Glavin, Derry O’Callaghan, Danny O’Donovan, James Wolfe, Tony Connolly, Donal O’Donovan, Pat O’Callaghan, club official; Alex Weblin, Tadhg Hurley, Hugh McNulty, Sean Tobin, TJ Collins, Ciaran Harrington, Sean Crowley, Adrian Roycroft, Tom Walsh, manager. Front, from left, Kevin McCarthy, James O’Donovan, Shane O’Brien, Denis O’Driscoll, Timmy O’Mahony, Paul Harrington, Peter French, Eoghan Daly, Pat Burke, captain; Noel Crowley, Johnny O’Sullivan, management team

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com