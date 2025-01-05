Back in the day snaps bring back happy memories

TWO of our recent ‘Back in the Day’ photographs have been receiving plenty of feedback.

The photograph of FCA members from West Cork at Murphy Barracks in Ballincollig sent in by Seán McCarthy had plenty of people talking.

Seán has identified many of those in the photograph while Denis Keane has added some more. Here’s the complete list of names:

Front Row: Bernie Daly (Skibbereen), Billy Murphy (Drimoleague), James Doolan (Drinagh), Derry Connolly (Leap), Derry Deane (Drimoleague), Tom O’Donnell (Drimoleague), Michael Keane (Bredagh Cross), Mick Salter, Seán McCarthy (Drinagh) Back Row: Frank Keohane (Dromore), John O’Donovan (Tragumna), Martin O’Driscoll, Ger O’Leary, Declan O’Rourke (Skibbereen), Seán O’Farrell (Drimoleague), Joe Collins, PJ O’Connell (Lisheen).

Meanwhile Eileen Griffin was delighted to see an old photo of her school days in Gurrane School in the December 14th edition.

‘I am front left, Eileen Collins (now Griffin),’ she wrote. ‘I was in fourth class so I know the photo was taken in the school year 1970/71. This was a photo of 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th class. The girls in my class were Nora O’Leary (back left), Christine Walsh (front left centre) and Marie Cronin (second from right front).’