Axa chief executive urged to attend court

A DISTRICT Court judge has said that some insurance companies are ‘very good at advertising their services, but sometimes very slow in delivering these services.’

Judge James McNulty made the comment at a recent sitting of Clonakilty District Court, when he directed the issuing of a witness summons for the chief executive of Axa Insurance to appear before him in relation to a delay in furnishing documents in an alleged ‘no insurance’ case.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming told the court that the insurance company sent him a letter to confirm that his client was covered by insurance at the time of the alleged offence.

However, he said he has sent two letters by registered post to the company asking for the insurance certificate, but has still not received a reply.

Mr Fleming said he also told Axa that he would contact the insurance ombudsman if they continued not to furnish the necessary documents to him.

Judge McNulty said that the court’s time is being wasted by the apparent failure of the insurer to assist in this case.

He adjourned the case to February 18th and directed Mr Fleming to serve a summons on the chief executive of Axa Insurance.

