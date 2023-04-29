Awards honour contributions to communities

OUTSTANDING contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across Cork county were showcased at the 10th annual Mayor’s Community Awards.

Taking the honours for West Cork were retired Baltimore RNLI coxswain Kieran Cotter and Clonakilty Community Youth Centre’s committee.

Mayor Danny Collins presented Barry Cogan from Carrigaline with the overall individual award. Barry was chosen for being a passionate voluntary community activist, currently involved in over a dozen different community groups, many of them for several decades. His achievements include being chairman and co-founder of Carrigaline Men’s Shed, co-founder of Carraig ag Caint and Croabh Conradh na Gaeilge, and founder of Aifreann Gaelach, a monthly Irish mass celebrated in Carrigaline on the second Sunday of every month. A former councillor, senator and TD, the mayor said Barry’s ‘vision and innovation continues to be of tremendous benefit to the Carrigaline community.’

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the Council’s mission is to ‘improve quality of life and of environment, to preserve and promote local amenities and treasure heritage, all qualities which are greatly advantaged by the incredible work done at a community level throughout the county. It’s no exaggeration to say that many of the great things about towns and villages in the county are thanks to the work of the nominees and groups like them. These awards are well-earned recognition for the incredible community work that takes place all year round in Cork.’