Awards for Ballincollig and Bere at Tidy Towns

BALLINCOLLIG has been named Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre at this year’s Tidy Towns awards, announced today.

Bere Island took the award for Ireland’s tidiest island, with Sherkin named the runner-up. The islands pick up cash prizes of €1,000 and €500 respectively.

The ceremony in Dublin today named Abbeyleix in Co Laois as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023.

Over 600 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin with the event live-streamed to thousands more.

This year, 887 towns were competing for the prestigious awards demonstrating the continuing huge national interest in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition which has been running since 1958.

In the regional awards, Ballineen and Enniskeane were ‘highly commended’ and Timoleague NS picked up the regional award for the best school in the south west and mid west.

Minister Humphreys also presented a new award today to Cappoquin, Boyle and Ballyshannon TidyTowns groups, recognising their tremendous efforts to address vacancy and dereliction in line with the Government’s Town Centre First policy.

Some of the other big winners on the day included: Geashill, Co Offaly named Ireland’s Tidiest Village; Abbeyleix, Co Laois which was also named Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, and Killarney, Co Kerry was named Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.5m in funding to support the work of TidyTowns groups in their continued efforts to make their towns and villages better places to live, work and visit. Since 2017, the Department has provided €9.5m in funding to support the important sustainability and other activities of these groups.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development and sponsored by SuperValu who have sponsored the competition since 1991.

Full details of all this year’s winners are available at www.tidytowns.ie and at www.supervalu.ie