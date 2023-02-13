News

Author and journalist Deirdre Purcell dies

February 13th, 2023 3:29 PM

By Southern Star Team

Deirdre Purcell will be remembered fondly in the Beara area.

ACTOR, journalist and author Deirdre Purcell has died.

She will be fondly remembered by her friends in Beara, where she had a home.

Deirdre Purcell was the first female anchor on RTÉ's Nine O'Clock news on television, and had a successful career as a writer, publishing several critically-acclaimed works including Falling for a Dancer.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Healy and her two sons Adrian and Simon Weckler.

***

