Author and journalist Deirdre Purcell dies

ACTOR, journalist and author Deirdre Purcell has died.

She will be fondly remembered by her friends in Beara, where she had a home.

Deirdre Purcell was the first female anchor on RTÉ's Nine O'Clock news on television, and had a successful career as a writer, publishing several critically-acclaimed works including Falling for a Dancer.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Healy and her two sons Adrian and Simon Weckler.

