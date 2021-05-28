Audrey dives into her new role with Fine Gael

The new Munster regional organiser of Young Fine Gael is law student and part-time lifeguard Audrey O’Leary from Ardfield, near Clonakilty.

The 21-year-old TCD student is currently studying in Germany but was elected by postal vote on April 24th.

Audrey always had an interest in politics and current affairs, but it wasn’t until Trinity Freshers Week in 2018 that she joined Young FG.

Over the last three years she has played an active role in the college branch, holding various positions, including becoming chairperson in 2020.

As chair, she travelled the country campaigning for the party during the 2020 General Election.

Her appointment as Munster regional organiser is valid until November 2022 and she said one of her first tasks will be to recruit new members in Munster.

Although she is the first in her family to become involved in politics, Audrey said she is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

Together with Liam Byrne, Audrey played an instrumental role in setting up a Young Fine Gael branch in Cork South West in November 2020. Audrey will be returning to West Cork in June to take up a position as a lifeguard in Tragumna.