Auctioneer’s shot of children playing is our readers’ choice

CLONAKILTY auctioneer Martin Kelleher has added another string to his bow – that of award-winning photographer – after a picture of his was chosen by Southern Star readers as their 2019 Readers’ Picture of the Year.

It was the February winner, taken on the Long Strand, near Rosscarbery.

Martin will be receiving a framed print of his winning entry, together with a cheque for €100.

There was also a competition for readers who sent in their top three nominations for the 2019 Picture of the Year and the winner of this €100 prize was Caroline Deasy, Inchinarttin, Reenascreena, Rosscarbery.

At the end of last year, an internal panel of judges picked out their top twelve monthly choices for 2019 and they were published in the edition of December 28th last, inviting readers to vote for their top three of the year in order of preference.

The Southern Star Reader’s Picture of the Week remains as popular a feature as ever, more that nine years after it first started, and the standard of the photographs proves that entrants have a keen eye for a good picture.

Readers’ Picture of the Week submissions, received up to midday on Mondays, will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – at least 1MB – by e-mail (subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.