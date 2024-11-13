Assistance is available from your Local Enterprise Office

IN West Cork, pubs, bars, and restaurants are integral to the local community, providing welcoming spaces for both locals and tourists.

However, with rising energy costs and a growing need for sustainable practices, many of these businesses are feeling the pressure to balance tradition with economic and environmental responsibility.

Recognising this, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has introduced the Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) to help small businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, and lessen their environmental impact – a programme, managed by the Local Enterprise Office, that’s already yielding benefits for West Cork businesses.

Several businesses have begun to adopt this initiative, identifying key areas where energy savings could be implemented.

Ger Harte of The Courtyard Bar in Clonakilty, undertook the Green for Business programme and identified opportunities for savings.

Now in the process of applying for the Energy Efficiency Grant to aid with these costs, he says, ‘The application process was very simple, and the LEO was extremely helpful throughout. While we had previously considered energy savings in usage and lighting, we hadn’t realised the additional savings achievable through equipment upgrades, which the grant supports. The carbon footprint analysis was eye-opening, and I’ve learned a lot from this experience. Over time, our goal is to create a more energy-efficient business that will reduce costs in the coming years. In an industry with tight margins, this scheme could be a lifeline for many. This grant enables us to reinvest in our offerings and helps secure our future within the West Cork community.’

Kevin Curran, Head of Enterprise at the LEO, views the EEG as a transformative opportunity for hospitality businesses: ‘The Energy Efficiency Grant provides a simple, practical way for pubs, bars, and restaurants to reduce their energy costs while minimising environmental impact. We want West Cork businesses to thrive without the burden of steep energy bills. The grant offers support to make sustainable changes that will pay off for years to come. In addition, the Green for Business consultation will help businesses to identify the best course of action for them and understand the myriad of green grant supports out there.’ he said.

Upgrading to energy-efficient equipment not only cuts costs but also enhances a business’ appeal to eco-conscious customers.

With refrigeration among the highest energy expenditures in many pubs and restaurants, efficient systems can prevent significant cost increases over time, allowing businesses to stay competitive and contribute to a greener West Cork.

Eligibility and Application Process

The EEG grant is open to small businesses in West Cork, covering up to 75% of eligible project costs, with grants ranging from €750 to €10,000.

To apply, businesses need to complete a Green for Business consultation, GreenStart Report, or SEAI Energy Audit, each providing tailored recommendations for cost-saving improvements. The grant covers various projects, from efficient refrigeration to broader circular economy efforts, helping businesses adapt to new industry standards.

Eligible businesses must be located in West Cork, employ up to 50 people, and operate in a commercially rateable premises. Applicants must also have been trading for at least six months and cannot currently be clients of Enterprise Ireland or IDA.

For businesses that meet these criteria, the EEG can fund a significant portion of energy-saving upgrades, easing operational costs and reducing environmental impact.

The deadline for this year’s applications is December 20th, with an anticipated reopening of applications early next year.

Interested businesses can learn more by visiting the LEO website at www.localenterprise.ie/ CorkNorthandWest or by contacting their local LEO office.