Artists to restore Clon mural to former glory

THE talented team behind the graffiti-style War of Independence mural in Clonakilty which was recently defaced have confirmed they will be coming back to give it a makeover free of charge.

Artists ADW and Darren Warren from The Walls Project were originally commissioned by Cork County Council to create this stunning piece of artwork that celebrates the true on July 11th 1921 and it was officially opened during the summer at the Kent Street parklet.

However, the mural was vandalised earlier this month along with other buildings in Clonakilty much to the revulsion of locals in the town. A 26-year-old man has subsequently appeared in court in relation to these criminal damage charges.

The Walls Project, who recognises the hugely positive effect mural artworks have on local businesses and communities confirmed to The Southern Star that they are committing to repair the damage free of charge.

‘We felt that in this unfortunate case of defacement, we had to step in and repair the work as the community here in Clonakilty were so welcoming and so proud of their new mural.

‘It’s the least we could do in light of this unfortunate circumstance,’ said Edel Tobin of The Walls Project.

‘We work with communities across Ireland and the EU and have seen at first hand the beneficial impact of street art and how it can really become part of a community and elevate its surroundings.

Edel added that both ADW and Darren Warren will be in Clonakilty this week to bring their mural back to its former glory and she said they look forward to working with Cork County Council again in the future.