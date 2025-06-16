Uisce Éireann advises of planned outage for customers in Clonakilty

Uisce Éireann is carrying out essential improvement works to the water network in the Clonakilty area on Tuesday, June 17th.

To facilitate these works, customers may experience some disruption to their water supply.

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise customers in Clonakilty, Clogheen Road, Clogheen Meadows, Clogheen Heights, Bothar Na Pairc, Clogheen Cottages and surrounding areas that there will be water disruptions from 8am until 12pm on Tuesday, June 17th.

The essential works are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, which involves the replacement of nearly 1 kilometre of aged watermains prone to bursts.

We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by a planned outage and assure affected customers that crews will complete the works as quickly as possible to restore normal water supply on Tuesday.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.