Artists are grant-aided to tune of €166,000

A TOTAL of 123 artists and arts organisations have been granted funding through Cork County Council’s 2025 Arts Grants.

The grants, which amount to €166,000, support events, activities and new initiatives that enhance public access to the arts and support cultural development across the county, while various bursaries support practicing artists’ professional development.

Funding is offered under eight different schemes, and covers services provided by voluntary arts groups and others that enable public engagement in the arts, including arts for older people, community art, craft, dance, disability access projects in the arts, festivals, literature, music theatre, visual and youth arts.

The grants also support the work of individual artists through the Creative Artist Bursary Scheme, Artists in School Scheme, International Touring and Exhibition Bursary, Tyrone Guthrie Centre Bursary, Ballinglen Arts Foundation Bursary, and the Cork County Council Centre Culturel Irlandais Residency Bursary.

Fourteen bursaries and residencies will be awarded to individual creative artists this year, including one supporting an artist living abroad.

‘County council is proud to support arts and culture in the county, it contributes to our quality of life and our sense of place,’ said county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll.

‘Through their submissions, artists, arts organisations and community groups have demonstrated a wealth of activity, highlighting the value of participation and engagement in arts and cultural activity,’ he added.

’This funding will be put to great use enabling festivals, artists and voluntary arts organisations deliver events and projects that will help make arts more accessible to all.’