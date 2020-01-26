Artist offers painting worth €10k for help to find a home

AN Irish artist is looking for a house off the beaten track on the Wild Atlantic Way and will reward whoever helps him with one of his oil paintings worth €10,000.

Daire Lynch has been renting a house in Cong in Co Mayo for the past decade but was served notice to leave recently.

The Dubliner was paying €500 for a two-bed house which included his art studio, and says the equivalent property would cost at least €1,200.

As he’s self-employed, he says he has to be ‘creative with his funds’ so he has called on the public for their help.

He’s looking for tip-offs that would lead him to ‘secret spots,’ run down old houses, something he can renovate or rebuild, or even a site if the price was right to build a ‘basic simple house.’

Ideally he’s looking for land or a property from West Cork to South Clare. What he doesn’t want are links to property websites, as it’s ‘secret spots’ that he wants to help discovering.

‘If you have a property sitting neglected that you know of in your area, put me on to that trail. I’m open to offers but I need to start my search now,’ he said. Daire needs to be out of the house by the end of May and realises his search may take time.

‘My fiancée and I are prepared to rent as a stop-gap measure. We are currently paying €1,100 in rent a month between us, so even if we find some place in the interim for €850 to €900, we’ll still be making a saving,’ he said.

If a tip-off leads to him setting up home, his reward will be an oil painting to the value of €10,000.

‘The person could be the subject, or they could give me a theme that interests them – whatever they want,’ he said.

Daire also plans to use his art as a means to barter for any work that will need to be done to his new home which is why he’s calling his campaign ‘The home that art built.’

If you can help, you can email him at [email protected]

