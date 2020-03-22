SIR – The censorious about Israel could substitute Ireland for Israel then re-read their letters. Then their arrogant disregard of Israeli sovereignty and rights to self-defence would contrast with the persistent creeping Arab aggressors great and small – bigotry made them all, but not bright and beautiful.

Just 6,000 dead in 1948 and 12,000 border incidents from 1949 to ’56 alone. Fifteen thousand rockets from Gaza since 2005.

If that is what Israel gets for leaving Gaza then she is not leaving Judea and Samaria. If she did, the West Bank’ would have to return to Jordan.

Which international law as distinct from UN advisory resolutions has Israel broken? Law is treaty and the PA have rejected eight attempts to treat from Peel to Trump. The Arab conflict with Israel is rooted in the Arab rejection of UN 181.

All Arab complaints about law ... doth protest too much,’ given PLO Covenant Article 19 declares decisions of international bodies on Palestine ‘nul and void’!

Since January 1949 the modern State of Israel has held her working capital in [West] Jerusalem. When did any Arab state ever hold a capital in Jerusalem then, in 1967 or now?

The Arabs ruined Qalandia Airport by building high at the ends of the runway. Playing clever clever tricks get rebounds. Civilians flee battle areas as these ten years in: Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen – all Arab home matches.

In 1948 thousands of Jews were displaced in Haifa and Jerusalem to return with the Israeli victory – but not to the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem held by the Arabs in 1949-‘67.

So, as in Germany and what was British India, the Arabs would not have let Israelis return had the Arabs won in 1948 or ’67 and that kicks the ‘right of return’ into touch for itself, and as the Arabs’ standing excuse to reject peace.

Frank Adam,

Prestwich,

Manchester,

United Kingdom.