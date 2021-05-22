Armed gardaí called to ’90-minute siege’ in Drimoleague

ARMED gardaí attended a house near Drimoleague after a man inside the property refused to come out to them, a court heard last week.

Patrick Doyle of Brenny Beg, Kealkil, Bantry appeared in custody at Clonakilty District Court.

Gda Tim Forde of Drinagh Garda Station told the court last Tuesday that he arrested Patrick Doyle the previous night at 8.40pm on foot of two outstanding bench warrants.

Gda Forde told Judge Roberts that the Mr Doyle had knocked out windows and threatened to harm himself and gardaí during the 90-minute siege at the house at Kippagh, Drimoleague.

An armed response unit from Cork city attended the scene and the court heard that Mr Doyle eventually let gardaí in by opening the door. He was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda Station.

Mr Doyle told Judge Colm Roberts that he hadn’t threatened to harm himself or others and that someone had threatened him.

Mr Doyle also said that he had an appointment for a Covid-19 test when he was due in court on March 5th but had contacted the courts office about this. He said he didn’t know about the second court appearance on April 7th last.

Judge Roberts told Mr Doyle that people wouldn’t be ‘going around chasing him’ and reminded him the court service ‘is not a charity service.’

The court heard that he works as a stonemason but hasn’t been working much due to Covid-19.

During the case, Judge Roberts also told him to stop interrupting the proceedings because he was showing a lack of respect to the court.

Mr Doyle was told that he would need his own bond of €250 and one independent surety of €500 in order to be released on bail.

Mr Doyle’s sister appeared later in court to act as a surety for her brother, having lodged the money into court.

Judge Roberts released Mr Doyle on bail but set out conditions, including that he sign on at Bantry Garda Station three times a week, observe a curfew from 10pm to 7am, and be of sober habits. Mr Doyle was also directed to comply with Covid restrictions and to have his mobile phone charged and in credit at all times.

Judge Roberts adjourned the matter until June 3rd.