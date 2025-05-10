Ardilaun Guides attend National Youth Council of Ireland’s STEAM in Youth Work Expo 2025

THE Ardilaun Guide Unit was invited to attend the STEAM in Youth Work Expo 2025 which was hosted by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) at the Communications Workers Union.

The event celebrated Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths (STEAM) in youth work and provided engaging, hands-on learning experiences for young people.

Upon arrival, attendees were greeted by ‘Science on Stilts’ - a lively performer on stilts carrying quirky science experiments for everyone to try. The day began with youth groups showcasing their STEAM projects. Ardilaun Guides proudly displayed their STEAM-related badges from the Guide programme including engineering, arts and crafts, chocolate, aviation, and car care.

Other youth groups displayed their creative projects which ranged from 3D printing innovations to a self-produced film and even a community frog pond restoration.

Engineers Ireland and NYCI provided interactive activities and helpful resources for youth leaders and participants.

The rest of the day involved four different workshops: Coding and Circuits, with Kinia; Zero-Waste Fashion Engineering, with Change Clothes; Music Creation, with Damien Lynch; and Creative Engineering, with Lindsay Deely.

The Expo was a resounding success and a valuable experience for all involved. The Ardilaun Guides returned home inspired and full of ideas to continue their STEAM journey.