Appeal is launched to help with Seven Heads Peninsula walk insurance costs

BY MARTIN WALSH

A FUNDRAISING drive has been launched to generate funds to cover insurance for the very successful Seven Heads Peninsula Walk.

The 42km walk, from Timoleague through Courtmacsherry and onwards to Dunworley Bay, Barrryscove, Ardgehane and Ballinglanna, has become extremely popular and is one of West Cork’s tourism gems.

With the relaxation of the 5km restrictions on Monday last, footfall is expected to increase over the coming months, already having spiralled since it was first launched, 23 years ago.

The committee has launched a GoFundMe appeal and hopes to raise its target of €1,200 before the end of April and is seeking the support of the many people in the Seven Heads Peninsula and across West Cork and beyond that use and appreciate this amazing amenity.

Spokesperson for the group, Barry Holland, said: ‘Up until last year, our annual church gate collection helped to defray the costs of insurance. This, together with the year round sale of walk booklets, was sufficient to pay the insurance bill. but since the onset of the pandemic, those methods of fundraising are not feasible anymore.

‘The insurance is due for renewal at the end of this month and that is why we launched the online fundraising drive for this very popular and free local amenity.’