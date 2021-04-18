App to make Macroom locals ‘bypass ready’ for ‘23

A NEW app targeting those working in the tourism, hospitality and commercial sector in the Macroom area will be launched to make them ‘bypass ready’ for 2023.

At last week’s online meeting of Macroom Municipal District, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan (FF) said she was worried about the impact that the completed N22 bypass would have on tourism spots outside Macroom along that route.

‘We have the Gaeltacht areas and Ballyvourney which will all be bypassed, and I just want to make sure that groups are being included in any workshops that are taking place,’ said Cllr Moynihan.

Senior executive officer Nicola Radley said that they have had discussions with the tourism sector in the Council in rolling out another workshop for those involved, in the area.

‘The workshop we did was very successful and very well attended and was welcomed locally. Our hope was always to hold more, but Covid put paid to that for a while,’ she said.

‘We want to get speakers in from Fáilte Ireland and re-engage with those working in tourism in the municipal district. Fáilte Ireland are in the process of developing an app that would be particularly useful across the municipal district and there’s an element of Irish there, too, for the Gaeltacht. It should be ready within three to four weeks and we will advertise it locally and schedule an online workshop.’

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan (FF) welcomed this development and said she is trying to get people aware and prepped before the bypass is completed.

‘We also want to make sure the signage will be there on the new bypass for the Gaeltacht and other tourist areas, so that people travelling can see these clearly and know when to turn off the exits,’ said Cllr Moynihan.