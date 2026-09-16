Planning application lodged for 10 apartments on Seymour Street in Clonakilty

A PLANNING application has been lodged to build a three-storey apartment scheme at an empty site in Clonakilty town centre.

The building would include ten apartments at a disused site on Seymour Street. Applicant Pat O’Driscoll Civil Engineering Ltd lodged plans for the project with Cork County Council.

The plans for the development include two studio apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.

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No social or affordable housing is planned for the site.

In its design statement, Geraldine Coughlan Architects LTD, Enniskeane, said: ‘The design of the apartment development aims to address the anticipated population growth in Clonakilty, as outlined in the 2022 Cork County Development Plan, by providing much-needed additional housing within the town.’

The apartments would each come with private open space areas. The site also includes new gated maintenance access, bin stores and bicycle parking, an entrance ramp and the demolition and rebuilding of an existing wall and landscaping.

A pre-planning meeting with council planners was held in May to discuss revisions to a previous planning application for a building with 12 apartments from last October, which was withdrawn from the planning process.

At the time, Tom Sheehy & Co on Astna Street submitted a letter of observation, including concerns the development may be at risk from flooding and high volume of traffic once construction was to start. Council planners will make a decision on the plans by October 15th.