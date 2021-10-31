Anrí’s clockwise finswim around Ireland

Anrí Ó Domhnaill who is circumnavigating the country as part of a fundraising ‘finswim’ is to be given a reception by Cork County Council at the Trident Hotel in Kinsale on Thursday.

Mayor Gillian Coughlan will be in attendance to honour the team, which is hoping to raise €100,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and Water Safety Ireland.

Anrí Ó Domhnaill, otherwise known as Henry O’Donnell, began his finswim around Ireland in September 2020, going clockwise around the country.

There was a six-month break from February to September due to Covid-19. Since then, he has covered from the south of Waterford, to the Fastnet Rock, around Mizen Head, and is now south of Three Castle Head.

‘In the last week to 10 days we had Mediterranean conditions off the south west coast,’ Anrí told The Southern Star, ‘the sea was almost flat calm. It was the best week we’ve had since the start of the expedition.’

The fundraiser has received tremendous support form marine businesses throughout West Cork, while others assisted in the provision of safety boat, food, accommodation and logistics.

‘We would like to thank everyone who has helped us,’ said Anrí. ‘We’ve still quite a way to go before we leave Cork. Our next destination is Castletownbere. We’re hoping to arrive there within the next 10 days.’

Meanwhile, Anrí said he has seen seven Portuguese Man O’War that have been blown in on the winds.

‘It is unusual to see them in Irish waters,’ said the Donegal native, ‘but I have since been told there’s been an increased number of sightings in recent years along the south west coast.’