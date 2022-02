Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork.

A spokesperson said, ‘Storm Franklin will cause very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

‘These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, which may result in coastal flooding.’

The wind warning is valid from 9am today until 9am tomorrow morning.

The storm conditions is expected to delay some power restoration works still to be done in parts of West Cork.