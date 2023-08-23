Angry families want answers on Belgooly nursing home’s closure

THE company behind a nursing home in Belgooly, which is due to close in the next six months, has denied that the closure has anything to do with its parent company going into liquidation earlier this summer.

Just over two weeks ago, Aperee Living made the shock announcement that it is to cease operations at the 68-bed facility, leading to fears for the future of its 49 residents and 41 employees.

Locals and public representatives held a protest in the village last Sunday morning and marched to the gates of the facility.

A spokesperson for Aperee Living told The Southern Star that the decision to close the Belgooly facility ‘is not connected to issues surrounding Blackbee Investments.’

The Cork-based investment firm Blackbee founded Aperee Living, which runs nine other nursing homes across the country, including one in Bantry. However, liquidators were appointed to Blackbee Investments in the High Court in May.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the building in Belgooly is not owned by Aperee Living, but by a cohort of investors.

‘Aperee Living is fully engaged on an ongoing basis with residents in Belgooly, their families and the staff at the facility.

A representative from the company attended last week’s public meeting on the closure and is happy to engage with families throughout the wind-down process.’

Cork South West TD Michael Collins (Ind), who attended the protest last Sunday, said he asked Aperee Living to meet with him and concerned locals.

‘They want to hold off for two weeks, but we can’t wait that long as this is too urgent,’ he said.

‘People are angry and they want answers. Patients are already being moved out and worried family members are unsure about the future of their loved ones,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘I also have concerns about the nursing home they own in Bantry and what the long term plan is with this,’ he said, referring to Aperee Living Bantry, which was formerly known as Deerpark Nursing Home.

‘I’m calling on Minister Butler to intervene, purchase the nursing home and run it as a HSE facility.’

However, last week Aperee Living said it would continue to operate at its other locations around Ireland, including Bantry, and the recent announcement about Belgooly would have no impact on those facilities.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said that while he is extremely worried about the patients and staff at the Belgooly nursing home, he also fears what is going to happen to the other nursing homes run by Aperee Living.

‘Some of them are operating well below capacity and we’ve written to the management of Aperee Living to ask for a meeting and we’re generally concerned what is happening with the full nursing stock,’ said Sen Lombard.