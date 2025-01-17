Angling clubs invited to apply for funding

ANGLING clubs have been invited to apply for a share of funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland’s €30,000 Sponsorship Programme for 2025.

The programme aims to help promote sustainable angling in Ireland.

IFI invested in 83 angling events and initiatives across Ireland in 2024, including the Cork Small Boats Festival 2024, and the World Boat Championships Seniors, organised by the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers, Crosshaven.

The IFI grant aid aims to promote angling tourism in rural areas in 2025, with a particular focus on activities for novice and young anglers. According to research, the national angler population in Ireland is estimated to be 327,000 adults.

To be considered for funding angling clubs, groups and associations nationwide must apply before the deadline of January 24th.