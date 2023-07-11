Anger as local man told ‘no room’ for family member’s burial in graveyard

A MAN who sought to buy a burial plot for a relative in Schull was asked to consider buying one in Lisheen or Dunmanway instead.

Standing orders were suspended by Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District to discuss the problem experienced by Lisheen man, Tadhg O’Driscoll.

According to Cllr Collins, Tadhg was very upset when he was told it would not be possible to secure a burial plot for an elderly relative who wishes to be buried in the same graveyard as her family.

‘This man wants to get his ducks in a row and to be met with a response like that is shocking,’ said Cllr Collins.

The independent councillor said he has, in the meantime, spoken to the undertaker and it may be possible to create additional spaces. Senior executive officer MacDara Ó hIcí confirmed that the Council is taking the situation in Schull seriously.

A reconfiguration of the graveyard, which would involve getting rid of one of the access roads, could yield an additional 32 spaces, he said.

‘That is a short-term solution,’ he added, ‘and it will take some time to implement.’

Meanwhile, the officer said the Council owns other land in Schull and they are inspecting that to see if it is suitable as a graveyard.

The more the Council pays for land for a graveyard, the more people have to pay for plots, and in some cases the cost would be triple or four times the going rate, he stated.

In situations where graves are in short supply, Mr Ó hIcí said the Council doesn’t provide spaces ‘in advance’.

Mr Ó hIcí said the Council is aware of the sensitivity of the situation, but Cllr Collins said the only solution to the shortage of spaces in places like Schull, Glengarriff, Goleen, Skibbereen, and Kilcrohane, where there are just seven plots left, is to ‘open the chequebook’.

‘There are very few spaces left in these places,’ said Cllr Collins. ‘It’s now we should be buying land and planning for future demand.’

After the meeting, The Southern Star spoke to Tadhg O’Driscoll. ‘I think it is a disgrace that the Council knew this was coming and made no plans for the future,’ he said.

Mr O’Driscoll said he phoned ‘everyone’ and all of the Council’s public representatives voiced their support at the meeting.

He said his 87-year-old relative, who is in ill-health, has no connection with Lisheen or Dunmanway. Her family comes from Schull. Describing himself as ‘annoyed and upset,’ Mr O’Driscoll maintained that it was also suggested to him that his relative could be cremated.

‘I wanted to highlight this so people would know this is going on,’ he added.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said: ‘It is distressing to receive calls from older members of the community who are concerned about the absence of graves in Schull.

‘For many people, the ability to be buried near their loved ones and in a familiar place is a significant comfort and source of peace. ‘The loss of this option is leaving many feeling distressed and uncertain about their final resting place. It is important that we take these concerns seriously and work to find suitable burial sites in the area.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said the shortage has been highlighted time and again. ‘Why in the name of heaven,’ he asked, ‘can’t the Council buy a field next door?’

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said Eyeries was in a similar situation 10 years ago but the Council bought a field and that resolved the problem.

Cllr Murphy welcomed the fact that the Council is close to a solution for Glengarriff, but he said the others are under pressure.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) also complained that the grass at the graveyard in Rossmore was unsightly and up to her waist.

‘Why can’t we dictate when the contractors do the work?’ she asked. Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) agreed that unkempt graveyards are a source of distress for relatives visiting the graves of their loved ones. ‘Seeing the grass piled high on graves is a cause of upset,’ he said.

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) said she was unhappy with the reply given to the man. ‘He needed empathy,’ she said, ‘not to be told to go to Lisheen or Dunmanway.’